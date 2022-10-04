NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Twitter goes gaga over Shalin Bhanot's shirtless task, fans call him 'eye candy'

The first task assigned was to actor Shalin Bhanot who got a call from a make-believe Amir Khan and was asked to jump inside the pool.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Just a few days of the biggest reality show and fans have already started causing a rage on social media.
  • Monday's episode saw a special task where various so-called make-believe celebs were calling up and asking the contestants to do various entertaining tasks.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Twitter goes gaga over Shalin Bhanot's shirtless task, fans call him 'eye candy'

New Delhi: Just a few days of the biggest reality show and fans have already started causing a rage on social media. 

Monday's episode saw a special task where various so-called make-believe celebs were calling up and asking the contestants to do various entertaining tasks. 

The first task assigned was to actor Shalin Bhanot who got a call from a make-believe Amir Khan and was asked to jump inside the pool not once but thrice for perfection. And this has heated up social media as girls are drooling over Shalin’s good looks and hot body.

 

 

 

 

We love the charm with which Shalin performed the task after which Gautam, Tina and Archana also were asked to perform tasks by various callers. Looks like first day first show has been a hit.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet