Bigg Boss 16: Twitter goes gaga over Shalin Bhanot's shirtless task, fans call him 'eye candy'

New Delhi: Just a few days of the biggest reality show and fans have already started causing a rage on social media.

Monday's episode saw a special task where various so-called make-believe celebs were calling up and asking the contestants to do various entertaining tasks.

The first task assigned was to actor Shalin Bhanot who got a call from a make-believe Amir Khan and was asked to jump inside the pool not once but thrice for perfection. And this has heated up social media as girls are drooling over Shalin’s good looks and hot body.

So #ShalinBhanot is not only good looking and bold



But he is also very funny and looking quite straight forward #BB16 #Biggboss16 — FLY LEAP (@broken07__) October 2, 2022

Cutieee Pieeeeee!!! #ShalinBhanot! Loving how he is communicating and playing like a lone wolf. #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/umxatRUBBM — N I C K (@Rish_NSG) October 2, 2022

Omggggg shirtless pool dive omgggg hot he is #ShalinBhanot — riya sen (@shalin_fanpage) October 2, 2022

We love the charm with which Shalin performed the task after which Gautam, Tina and Archana also were asked to perform tasks by various callers. Looks like first day first show has been a hit.