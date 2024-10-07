Bigg Boss 18: Say What! Nyrraa M Banerji Takes 400 Outfits Inside The House

Mumbai: Television hottie Nyrraa M Banerji has made her smashing entry into the house. She is the quintessential diva and the actress has all the plans to win the style diva of the show. As per reports by Bigg Boss Khabri, Nyrraa has packed around 400 outfits to wear in the show and has no plans to repeat any of the outfits. Nyrraa has a strong fan following and ever since her entry her fans have been rooting for her and how. Nyraa too has plans to impress her fans with her game-along style and indeed the viewers are looking forward to her.

Nyrraa stunned her fans with her dance performance as she made her entry into the show.

Nyrraa also shares a great bond with Jiya Shankar who was the part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 show and her love angle with Abhishek Malhan grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Now it will be interesting to see if Nyrraa follows her friend's footsteps to be in the house or will follow a different route. For now, Nyrraa has become the hot favourite in the show.