BIGG BOSS 18

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami And More Actors Confirm Their Appearance In Salman Khan's Show

Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami and many more actors confirm their presence in Bigg Boss 18 which will be aired on October 6, 2024.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to air from October 6 and before the show is going to start the makers have created a huge excitement for the viewers. They have released a few promos where the actors have revealed their identities almost with subtle and strong hints. 

The first promo that has caught everyone's attention is of the 90s unconventional actress Shilpa Shirodkar, the promo of the actress is going viral and the fans are expressing their excitement to watch her in the show. Shilpa in her promo video reveals how she has worked with all the actors and she desired to work with Salman Khan hence she chose to enter the show. 

And another contestant Shehzada Dhami, who had made headlines after being thrown out from his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by producer Rajan Shahi. In the promo, Shehzada is seen saying how overnight he was thrown out of the show and netizens guessed it right that he is none other than Shehzada.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with Shilpa and Shehzada, several names have been confirmed to enter the show and it's only two days left for the show to be on air. This time too the makers have left no stone unturned to grab the audience's attention with the new season all over again.

