Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena And Shehzada Dhami Indulge In An Argument Over Stardom

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has begun and it looks like the house has already parted in two teams, Vivian DSena and Shehzada Dhami. A recent video often sitting in the house has surfaced on the internet where Vivian is talking about how today’s generation of actors cannot handle stardom, he mentioned how stardom is going into their heads. Vivian even mentioned how earlier there were only a few heroes compared to today.

Shehzada strongly disagrees with Vivian and questions back that if he feels today’s actors don’t work hard. He even told Vivian that he came into the industry when the audiences had only one way to get entertainment and there was no OTT boom.

Vivian clarified his statement and said all he wanted to say is that today’s actors should focus on hard work and worry about been result, and if they do, they won’t be successful. Vivian and Shehzada grabbed a lot of eyeballs with this argument and the viewers are already taking sides, it will be interesting to see if they will continue this enmity.

Vivian even claimed that he had never watched a single episode of Bigg Boss before entering the show. He was also called a top 2 finalist by the viewers. While Shehzada has a separate fan base and ever since he was thrown out of his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he became quite popular as many are interested in knowing what made Rajan Shahi take this hasty decision overnight.