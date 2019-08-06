close

puneesh sharma

'Bigg Boss' fame Puneesh Sharma bags a bad boy role

Puneesh Sharma will star in web series titled 'Love. Sleep. Repeat'. "My character is a bad boy who belongs to a middle-class family. He is very smart, self-centered and selfish," Puneesh said.

&#039;Bigg Boss&#039; fame Puneesh Sharma bags a bad boy role
Image Courtesy: @ColorsTV

Mumbai: Actor Puneesh Sharma of "Bigg Boss" fame is set to play a bad boy in a web series titled "Love. Sleep. Repeat".

"It is one of the most important characters in the web series. My character is a bad boy who belongs to a middle-class family. He is very smart, self-centered and selfish," Puneesh said.

"It is a romantic tale based on the popular story ‘Seven Days Without You'," added the "Muskaan" actor referring to the book by Book by Anmol Rana.

He added the web series is expected to release in September this year.

puneesh sharmaBigg BossBigg Boss Puneesh Sharma
