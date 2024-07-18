Bigg Boss OTT 3: As promised the wild card entry Adnaan Shaikh has been making news ever since his entry. He has managed to lock horns with Armaan Malik in the house and they have been getting indulged in nasty fights. It was Adnaan Shaikh who brought out that there have been several police cases running against the YouTuber and one of it the rape case of a minor in 2019.

Armaan hasn't put his food down and made Adnaan humiliate by sharing details about his viral video where he was seen telling his wife Kritika about him getting beaten on the streets by several people about the matter of woman. Armaan told Adnaan, "You can't harm me even a bit. I have seen you getting beaten up on the streets. Should I reveal where you take females".



Adnaan and Armaan were seen getting nasty in their fights and washing dirty laundry in public. Adnaan even warned Armaan that if he wants to go personal he has several things about him to reveal. He even mocked Armaan for having several police cases and took a sly dig at his personal life controversies. Adnaan told Armaan, "You can also not do any harm to me. I have also seen how you were making videos saying you would jump from a height as there is a case registered against you. Don't get personal. If you speak about personal matters, I can also say a lot of things. You say, what cases are you involved in".

Before entering the show Adnaan had called Bigg Boss OTT 3 ‘thanda’, and even mentioned he will miss Salman Khan as a host of the show.

