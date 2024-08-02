Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Where And When To Watch, Live Updates, Finalists & Prize Money

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Date, Time: The much-in-news Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is coming to its closure and this time around too the contestants made sure to hog the limelight with their antics inside the house. The show was hosted by Anil Kapoor this season and it did manage to grab the headlines week-after-week. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will be announced tonight at the grand finale. Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Kritika Malik are the top 5 finalists.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Where To Watch

The grand finale hosted by Anil Kapoor will premiere on August 2, 2024. The show will premiere around 9 PM on JioCinema. In a surprise double eviction recently, both Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were eliminated. Lovekesh received the highest number of votes and was evicted, while Armaan got the lowest number of votes.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Prize Money

The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 winner will lift the coveted trophy along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Interestingly, actor and finalist Ranvir Shorey mentioned about needing the money to support his 13-year-old son's education.

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was won by Elvish Yadav while Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner in the first season of the celebrity reality show.