Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Reminds Her She Was Trolled For Marrying A Muslim Guy

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Devoleena Bhattacharjee strongly expressed her disgust over Armaan Malik entering the house with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik and slammed the makers for selling this as an entertainment and called it filth. Payal Malik who got evicted from the house was asked to react on Devoleena's point of view over their relationship. To which Payal Malik slammed the ex-Bigg Boss 13's contestant and reminded her of being trolled for marrying a Muslim guy.

Payal Malik reacted to Devo's statement over her relationship and said to Instant Bollywood," Sabse pehle aap yeh dekhiye aap kitne criticise hue hai aapki shaadi ko leke. Jab apne ek Muslim guy se shaadi kari thi toh aapne bhi trolling ka saamna kiya tha. Main yhi kehna chahti hu, jab hum aapke life ke baare mein kuch nahi bol rahe toh aap bhi right nahi rakhte ho hamare relation ke baare mein bolne ke liye."

During the entrance of Armaan Malik with his two wives on the show, Devoleena took to her social media account, slammed them, and wrote a long statement that reads," Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination".

Along with Devoleena, TV actor Karan Kundrra too took a jibe at Armaan's entrance with two wives and called it Kalash pro max.