Bigg Boss OTT Day 17 written updates: Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana saved by housemates during nomination task!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has entered the third week with lots of twists and turns. The house could be easily seen divided into two groups. While some belong to the Bata group, others were part of the Tata group, which was jokingly created by Nishant in order to make everyone laugh.

Well, the day as usual started off with a bang with Bigg Boss giving the connections to save one of the connections among all.

Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan started off the task by saving Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana in the nomination task and the second connection was Shamita and Raqesh, who did not agree with the decision and removed their name from the frame.

Rest all the other housemates with ‘aapse sehmati’ chose Nishant and Moose as the saved connection and later Bigg Boss declared them safe for the upcoming week.

Later, three connections were in nominations as Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan were safe from the nomination being the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

The other three nominated connections include- Raqesh Bapat- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal and Millind Gaba-Akshara Singh.

Post the nomination task, Bigg Boss announced that now janta will save one more connection from the nominations and so Raqesh and Shamita get saved from this week’s elimination.

The couple was seen happy with the decision and the housemates turned up to them congratulating them over their victory.

Later, Bigg Boss announces ‘Janta Report Card’ for today and it turned out to be good and so none of the inmates have to suffer and will get all the required things in the house.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.