Zeeshan Khan OUT of Bigg Boss OTT after massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT converted into a battleground during a 'Red Flag' task. During the task, Boss Man Zeeshan Khan got into an ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

The matter got so intense that Zeeshan pushed Pratik and at the end, Bigg Boss had to intervene in the whole incident.

As a punishment, he evicted Zeeshan from the show. Zeeshan was later asked by the Bigg Boss to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for getting physical with Pratik.

The whole house was seen in utter shock while some were extremely sorry over the exit others tried to clarify their point.

Divya blamed Pratik and Nishant for Zeeshan’s exit and started crying over it. Neha was also seen crying over her friend’s exit from the show.

While the house was divided into two groups, there were few people who blamed Pratik and Nishant for the incident, Nishant took a stand for his friend and spoke that Zeeshan made a mistake.