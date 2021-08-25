हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan OUT of Bigg Boss OTT after massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal!

Bigg Boss OTT converted into a battleground during a 'Red Flag' task. During the task, Boss Man Zeeshan Khan got into an ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. 

Zeeshan Khan OUT of Bigg Boss OTT after massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT converted into a battleground during a 'Red Flag' task. During the task, Boss Man Zeeshan Khan got into an ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. 

The matter got so intense that Zeeshan pushed Pratik and at the end, Bigg Boss had to intervene in the whole incident. 

zee

As a punishment, he evicted Zeeshan from the show. Zeeshan was later asked by the Bigg Boss to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for getting physical with Pratik. 

zee

The whole house was seen in utter shock while some were extremely sorry over the exit others tried to clarify their point. 

zee

Divya blamed Pratik and Nishant for Zeeshan’s exit and started crying over it. Neha was also seen crying over her friend’s exit from the show. 

While the house was divided into two groups, there were few people who blamed Pratik and Nishant for the incident, Nishant took a stand for his friend and spoke that Zeeshan made a mistake. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zeeshan KhanPratik SehajpalNishant BhatRed Flag taskBigg Boss OTTKaran Johar
Next
Story

Love is in the air! Raqesh Bapat wakes up Shamita Shetty with a kiss in Bigg Boss OTT house

Must Watch

PT2M47S

Poor Afghanistan IT Minister forced to Deliver pizza in Germany