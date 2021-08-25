Love is in the air! Raqesh Bapat wakes up Shamita Shetty with a kiss in Bigg Boss OTT house

New Delhi: Well we all know and very well agree to the fact that the Bigg Boss house is a fantastic place to grow connections, be it a love connection or friendship, everything works here. The recent connection to catch everyone’s attention is Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.

The two are getting along quite well and are getting closer day by day. Interestingly, their mornings don't start without a kiss.

Yes, you read that right.

The couple has been catching eyeballs with sweet gestures that they are doing for each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Despite the fights and drama which takes place in the house, a strong bond of two housemates is a treat to watch.

Infact, a couple of days earlier, Raqesh was seen flirting with Shamita late one night and also insisted on sleeping on the same bed that night. The former was then heard addressing his connection Shamita with cute words like “Baby”, etc.

Also, when Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a task to change their connections, Shamita without having to think twice gave the heart to Raqesh as she knew he was the one! Raqesh accepted it and hugged and lifted Shamita.

If that’s not enough, there was one more incident which caught everyone’s attention.

When Raqesh woke up, he was seen kissing his ladylove Shamita on her hand and later was seen hugging her in the kitchen area. Such a pleasant morning to begin with, isn’t it?

Well, even the viewers are waiting for some real connections and confessions. Only time has all the answers. For now, we need to just wait and watch.

Till then stay tuned and keep checking this space for more updates from the Bigg Boss OTT house.