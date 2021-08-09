Bigg Boss OTT gets new twist, ‘janta’ report card to decide fate of contestants!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has kick-started with a bang. While the contestants are still trying their best to know each other, Bigg Boss is already set to make the show more and more interesting, making it difficult for the inmates.

While on the premiere night, the contestants were asked to perform for the LIVE audience without stopping in between and now they have been given a new task in which they have to be keep entertaining the audience throughout the day and in the evening, they will be getting their report cards on the basis of their popularity. Their results will help them in knowing whether they’ll be able to get privileges and perks of the house or not.

Har din banega report card aur aap karenge decide kaun hoga pass aur kaun fail.

@justvoot.."

Bigg Boss chahte hain aapk yeh suchana dhyaan se sune - ab contestant's ki dor hogi audience ke haath mein!



For the unversed, the premiere of the most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar was on Sunday (August 8) and fans were thrilled! The show introduced contestants such as Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, and many more.

Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.