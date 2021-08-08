Exclusive: Got Bigg Boss OTT not because I am an actor in Kumkum Bhagya but for my crazy vlogs, says Zeeshan Khan

New Delhi: Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT which premieres on August 8, weeks ahead of the main show. The actor who is super excited about his journey in Bigg Boss house shared his game plan, favourite food and motive behind entering the show. While speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Zeeshan expressed his happiness over joining the reality show which is happening for the first time on a digital platform.

“My whole idea of doing my vlogs and everything was that I am not like other actors, I am someone who does things differently. Everyone has a set pattern in their mind and I do things differently. Bigg Boss OTT is coming on VOOT so there will be no restrictions and no rules and so I can bring my entire craziness on the show", he said.

When asked about his strategy to survive in the house, Zeeshan quipped, "I have no such strategy in my head as I full faith in myself and I have planned to show my crazy side to the world. There is nothing to stop me, I don’t have to care about anything or any restriction because it is an online platform. I love challenges and so this game is made for me.”

Sharing his motive behind saying yes to the show, he said, “I come from a middle-class family, although my parents have given me everything which I have asked for now I think it’s my turn to get them the things which they want in life because while getting me things which I wanted, they have sacrificed a lot over their choices and their dreams and so I want to make them feel proud of me.”

Zeeshan shot to headlines after entering the airport premises in a bathrobe some time back. Opening up on the incident, he said, "With that bathrobe and panda controversies, people’s response was crazy and even Kartik Aaryan was extremely supportive to my thing, he was like whatever you are doing is really crazy but you are killing it man and it motivated me a lot more.

Sharing his views on why he was offered Bigg Boss OTT, he said, “I haven’t got it because I was an actor in Kumkum Bhagya, I got it because of my crazy vlogs which I put up and this keeps me pumped up.”

On being asked, what will he miss the most while being in the house, Zeeshan said, "Obviously, my parents and homemade food but apart from that is I’ll miss some really good food. My favourite dessert is caramel custard. Nutella is another thing about which I am extremely crazy.

For the unversed, the show will start from August 8 and all the episodes will stream on Voot from Monday – Saturday at 7:00 pm & 8:00 pm every Sunday.