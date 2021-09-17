Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah takes dig at Raqesh Bapat again, says 'wish he'd stood for Shamita Shetty'

New Delhi: Actress Kashmera Shah is one of those celebrities who has been regularly expressing her views on reality show Bigg Boss. The actress, known for her bold image and outspoken personality, has been vocal about her thoughts.

Kashmera has now expressed that she has been feeling bad for Shamita as she feel that Raqesh did not stand for her. "I feel for you @ShamitaShetty I wish @RaQesh19 had stood up for u. Whether out in the real world or here in the reel world it’s nice when a man stands up for his woman and #ShamitaShetty has been very open about her liking for him. I am glad Shamita has a true friend in Neha," she tweeted.

In another tweet, she hailed Shamita and Neha Bhasin's bond on the show and wrote how the two women were by each other's side thoroughly. "What a poignant visual! In the end you have only your girlfriends to rely on," Kashmera wrote, along with a picture.

Kashmera Shah had recently made headlines when she tagged Raqesh Bapat as a 'henpecked' husband. She said that the 'Tum Bin' actor was all set to become a henpecked husband for the second time. "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband…again.." Here, Kashmera added again in her tweet referring to him being one in his previous marriage with Ridhi Dogra.

Her tweet offended Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, who then reacted to her Twitter post, writing, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

To that Kashmera tweeted, "Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a henpecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife."

Meanwhile, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will be announced in next 24 hours by host Karan Johar. The contestants who have made to finalists are Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.