Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's family has THIS to say on his bond with Shamita Shetty!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have gotten quite close on the reality TV show. They've been each other's connection since the beginning of the show and the two have been captured getting close on camera. For instance, fans love how Raqesh often gives adorable kisses to Shamita when she's angry with him or their 'morning kiss' ritual.

He has also praised her a lot throughout the show and the two have always stood up for one another in the crazy Bigg Boss house.

Recently, Raqesh Bapat's sister Sheetal Bapat commented on his loving relationship and rumoured romance with actress Shamita Shetty. She told ETimes, "I think it's cute... what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything."

His sister also revealed that she wasn't sure if a peace-loving Raqesh would be a good fit for a loud show such as Bigg Boss.

“Raqesh is a reserved person and he is someone who doesn’t like to be around too many people. Also, we all never watched Bigg Boss and all what we had heard was that a lot of fights happen inside the house. And my brother is someone who loves to be at peace. We wondered how he would even survive and adjust to all that? We felt that probably by the time he would understand what was happening, the fight will be over! But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen. Our lunch and dinner time conversations are all about Bigg Boss now," she added.

Both Shamita and Raqesh have been close to each other in the house and their strong connection has been hitting the headlines for a while now.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, during the 'letter' task, as they encouraged each other to read the note, Shamita finally made up her mind and in a bold move, tore up her letter. Her decision made her get nominated for the week and saved Raqesh.