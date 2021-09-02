हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed shows off her bra under ripped denim jacket, gets trolled - Watch

Urfi Javed wore a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra. 

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT currently running on a digital platform has been garnering a lot of attention. Likewise, its contestants are also in the news. Evicted participant Urfi Javed was recently spotted at the airport wearing a risque outfit.

Urfi Javed wore a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra. She paired it with denim jeans and happily posed for the shutterbugs. However, trolls had a field day pointing out what's wrong with her outfit. 

Many commented on the pap's Instagram handle saying, "Baki ki shirt chooha kutar gaya kya?" . Another user wrote: “She needs a stylist".

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations. 

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

 

