Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty is proud as sister Shamita Shetty tears letter from family and saves Raqesh Bapat from nomination

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty is so proud of her younger sister Shamita Shetty after she came forward to save her connection Raqesh Bapat on the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT. During a nomination task, both Shamita and Raqesh were presented with the opportunity to read a letter from their respective families. Both had to mutually decide on one person who could read the letter and be safe for the week whereas the other one would get nominated.

Both Shamita and Raqesh have been close to each other in the house and their strong connection has been hitting the headlines for a while now. During the 'letter' task, as they encouraged each other to read the note, Shamita finally made up her mind and in a bold move, tore up her letter. Her decision made her get nominated for the week and saved Raqesh.

Shamita’s team shared the clip of the same on her official Instagram account. Shilpa, who recently sent a lovely video message to Shamita on Raksha Bandhan, was quick to like the post and drop a comment. "Sooooo proud, my Tunki," along with a heart emoji.

Shamita and Raqesh are being talked about their chemistry on Bigg Boss OTT. Initially, the duo didn't start off well but eventually developed a great bond.