Bigg Boss OTT: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter house as guests

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants and well-known TV faces Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will feature on 'Bigg Boss OTT's 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode. Both will be going inside the house and interacting with the contestants.

Going down memory lane, in 'Boss 13' the audience witnessed Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's love-hate relationship. In fact it was said that they dated too while they were on the show and their chemistry was also on-spot. But of course, the relationship between Sidharth and Shehnaaz was always in the limelight.

Besides this Devoleena and Rashami's friendship on 'Bigg Boss 13' was known to everyone and in fact it has to be seen that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin's friendship will remind the viewers of Rashami and Devoleena's friendship.

In 'Bigg Boss 13' Devoleena helped Rashami even when she was from a different team. She also used to make her understand many things. Similarly, in recent episodes, Shamita was seen being extremely emotional when she was sharing some of her memories with Neha Bhasin. She told Neha about her first boyfriend who died in a car accident. So, both of them also seem like they share a very close bond.

Well a lot of things can be said about Devoleena and Rashami but it will be interesting to see if they will give some tips to the contestants from their experience.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.