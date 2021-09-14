Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty professes her feelings for Raqesh Bapat, says ‘I genuinely like him’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT has witnessed many ups and downs during its Sunday Ka Vaar episode, where the host of the show Karan Johar could be seen talking to the housemates over various issues happening inside the house.

This weekend episode witnessed an emotional angle when Karan asked Shamita Shetty what is bothering her? To which, Shamita confesses that she genuinely likes Raqesh Bapat but she is afraid to do so because she couldn’t get the same vibe from her.

Later in the episode, Raqesh was heard telling Shamita that he likes her too but she wasn’t seemed to be convinced with his words as she was still seen upset with him.

For the unversed, Moose Jattana was evicted from the Karan Johar-hosted show on the latest Sunday Ka Vaar episode. After coming out of the BB house, Moose seems to be missing her best buddies Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

She also shared videos on her Instagram handle, remembering her friends and cherishing the times they have spent together.

The show is currently in its final week with the housemates fighting for the trophy.