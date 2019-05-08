Dayaben aka Disha Vakani posts pic with this actress from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

New Delhi: Suspense continues to loom over Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After the makers announced that hunt is on for the actress to fill in Disha's shoes, rumours were rife that the lead actress might return to the show.

Amid all these speculations, Disha took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with a fellow actress from the same show. She posted a picture with Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Check it out here:

Well, looks like the picture is a throwback one.

Nothing has been confirmed about Disha's return to the show.

Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character. However, she denied being approached by the makers.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.