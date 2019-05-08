close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Vakani

Dayaben aka Disha Vakani posts pic with this actress from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character. 

Dayaben aka Disha Vakani posts pic with this actress from &#039;Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Suspense continues to loom over Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After the makers announced that hunt is on for the actress to fill in Disha's shoes, rumours were rife that the lead actress might return to the show.

Amid all these speculations, Disha took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with a fellow actress from the same show. She posted a picture with Neha Mehta, who plays Anjali on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Daya with Anjali 

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on

Well, looks like the picture is a throwback one.

Nothing has been confirmed about Disha's return to the show.

Disha Vakani took maternity break from the show after she was blessed with a baby girl last year. She got hitched to Mayur Pandya on November 24, 2015.

A few days back, 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi's name had popped up for playing the titular character. However, she denied being approached by the makers.

All the characters playing their respective parts in the sitcom have gained immense popularity owing to its high TRP and audience love. Daya and Jethalal Gada's funny banter and a familial bond between various characters living in Gokuldham society are totally unmissable.

 

 

Tags:
Disha VakanidayabenTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahneha mehta
Next
Story

Coffee cup in Game of Thrones was a 'mistake'

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Congress made its half-century in abusing PM Modi: BJP