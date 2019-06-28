Dia Mirza takes over as 'force of nature' on latest magazine cover

New Delhi: Actor Dia Mirza who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador has turned cover girl for the July edition of Femina Wedding Times, shedding light on the trend of `green` celebrations.

Dia, who recently gave a stellar performance in the latest web series `Kaafir`, looks a classy bride on the magazine cover.Pictured against a floral backdrop, the cover features Dia in an all-white lehenga with gold and green jewellery that justifies the cover story of the issue that goes with the tagline- 'Make it Green! Commit to a sustainable celebration.'

The actor's lehenga highlights a subtle tree print beautifully imprinted on it.

Dubbing her as 'a force of nature', the magazine's official handle posted on Instagram, "Meet our July cover star Dia Mirza Official, a force of nature and an absolute stunner whose passion for protecting the environment and drive to bettering the world will leave you in inspired!"

As she attended the special screening of her series, the 37-year old opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for 'Kaafir'.

"I was really excited about the new project and more than that I was happy that the series was initially to filmed in Kashmir. But unfortunately due to the 'Pulwama problems' we just couldn't shoot there," she said.

"We were denied shooting permission in Kashmir. Then we had to begin shooting in Himachal which is also known as mini Kashmir and which is near the Tibet border. So we shot in Sangla and Kalpa villages," she added.

The story, written by Bhavani Iyer, breaks the stereotypes and mentality of the people regarding cast and religion. The actor revealed she was also questioned on playing the character of a Pakistani woman. Apart from Dia, the series streaming on Zee5 also stars Mohit Raina.

The series is directed by Sonam Nair.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in her next web series which will be a historical drama, written by Bhawani Iyer and directed by Nikkhil Advani.