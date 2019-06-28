close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza takes over as 'force of nature' on latest magazine cover

Dia, who recently gave a stellar performance in the latest web series `Kaafir`, looks a classy bride on the magazine cover.Pictured against a floral backdrop, the cover features Dia in an all-white lehenga with gold and green jewellery that justifies the cover story of the issue that goes with the tagline- 'Make it Green! Commit to a sustainable celebration.' 

Dia Mirza takes over as &#039;force of nature&#039; on latest magazine cover
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Dia Mirza who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador has turned cover girl for the July edition of Femina Wedding Times, shedding light on the trend of `green` celebrations.

Dia, who recently gave a stellar performance in the latest web series `Kaafir`, looks a classy bride on the magazine cover.Pictured against a floral backdrop, the cover features Dia in an all-white lehenga with gold and green jewellery that justifies the cover story of the issue that goes with the tagline- 'Make it Green! Commit to a sustainable celebration.' 

The actor's lehenga highlights a subtle tree print beautifully imprinted on it.

Dubbing her as 'a force of nature', the magazine's official handle posted on Instagram, "Meet our July cover star Dia Mirza Official, a force of nature and an absolute stunner whose passion for protecting the environment and drive to bettering the world will leave you in inspired!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make your celebrations sustainable _ #GlobalGoals #SustainableCelebrations #Repost @feminaweddingtimes with @get_repost ___ Meet our July cover star @diamirzaofficial, a force of nature and an absolute stunner whose passion for protecting the environment and drive to bettering the world will leave you in inspired! Photographer: @rohanshrestha Hair and make-up: @harryrajput64 Outfits and styling: @anitadongre Necklace, bangles, earrings: @anitadongrepinkcity Ring: @jet_gems Location: @jadegardenbanquets Floral backdrop: @champsfleur #diamirza #cover #feminaweddingtimes #anitadongre #kaafir #bridalfashi on #instastyle #instafashion #ecoconscious #beauty #missindia

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

As she attended the special screening of her series, the 37-year old opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for 'Kaafir'.

"I was really excited about the new project and more than that I was happy that the series was initially to filmed in Kashmir. But unfortunately due to the 'Pulwama problems' we just couldn't shoot there," she said. 

"We were denied shooting permission in Kashmir. Then we had to begin shooting in Himachal which is also known as mini Kashmir and which is near the Tibet border. So we shot in Sangla and Kalpa villages," she added.

The story, written by Bhavani Iyer, breaks the stereotypes and mentality of the people regarding cast and religion. The actor revealed she was also questioned on playing the character of a Pakistani woman. Apart from Dia, the series streaming on Zee5 also stars Mohit Raina. 

The series is directed by Sonam Nair.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in her next web series which will be a historical drama, written by Bhawani Iyer and directed by Nikkhil Advani. 

Tags:
Dia MirzaBollywoodkaafirZEE5Mohit Raina
Next
Story

'Kumkum Bhagya', June 28, preview: Aliya insults Prachi over party preparations

Must Watch

PT4M5S

5W1H: Elections in J&K will be conducted by the end of 2019 says Amit Shah