Did you know THIS was Shalin Bhanot's first job before he became an Actor!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is making heads turn towards him with his game and charming persona. But did you know the actor was a salesman in his early days of struggle. He used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur.

Shalin struggled with the English language as he was not polished in it. He was not well versed in the mannerisms required to communicate with the customers, but in spite of that he managed to create sales

Initially, Shalin would directly ask the customers how much money they had and what they wanted, but the owners would support him and correct him with his tone and educate him to ask questions like what was their budget and what they would prefer buying.

Shalin shared that the biggest lesson he learned from his job as a salesman was that no work is big or small and even the smallest of work can teach one a lot if they have the desire to learn.