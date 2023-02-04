topStoriesenglish2569503
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
SHALIN BHANOT

Did you know THIS was Shalin Bhanot's first job before he became an Actor!

He used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is making heads turn towards him with his game and charming persona. But did you know the actor was a salesman in his early days of struggle.
  • He used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur.

Trending Photos

Did you know THIS was Shalin Bhanot's first job before he became an Actor!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is making heads turn towards him with his game and charming persona. But did you know the actor was a salesman in his early days of struggle. He used to sell mobile phones in an electronics shop when he moved to Mumbai from his hometown Jabalpur. 

Shalin struggled with the English language as he was not polished in it. He was not well versed in the mannerisms required to communicate with the customers, but in spite of that he managed to create sales

Initially, Shalin would directly ask the customers how much money they had and what they wanted, but the owners would support him and correct him with his tone and educate him to ask questions like what was their budget and what they would prefer buying.

Shalin shared that the biggest lesson he learned from his job as a salesman was that no work is big or small and even the smallest of work can teach one a lot if they have the desire to learn.

Live Tv

Shalin BhanotBB 16 Shalin BhanotBigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!