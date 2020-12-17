Disgusting, such a bad copy: Rupali Ganguly blasts Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Pakistani version

New Delhi: Earlier this week, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' creator Aatish Kapadia slammed the popular sitcom's Pakistani version for its "blatant copy". Now, actress Rupali Ganguly, who played the lead role of Monisha Sarabhai, called the version "disgusting" and an "insult" to the original show.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Rupali said, "It's disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It's such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it's all very sleazy."

Aatish Kapadia was sent a link to the Pakistani version of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' after which it came to his notice. He shared a lengthy post about it on Facebook. "It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed! But this blatant copy!??? My god it’s appalling," read an excerpt from his post.

Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of... Posted by Aatish Kapadia on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly, on being asked if the team is planning legal action against the alleged imitation, said, "We have made the topic official now. Let's see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour."

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The 2004 show was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia.