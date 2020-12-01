Eijaz Khan wins immunity stone, becomes first Bigg Boss 14 finalist ahead of finale

Mumbai: Out of the eight contestants on Bigg Boss 14, only four would make it to the finals. And the super talented Eijaz Khan has already blocked that place and has become the first finalist of the show. In a recent episode, all the participants were given a task to secure their place among the four finalists. They had to reveal their 'deep, dark' secrets and the winner was to get the immunity stone that was given to Rubina Dilaik by Ekta Kapoor.

While everyone revealed heart-touching secrets from their lives, Eijaz’s won most hearts. The actor spoke about being molested as a child. All the housemates were touched and concluded that Eijaz deserved the immunity stone for mustering the courage to speak about such a traumatic incident from his past.

During the task, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of parting ways and getting a divorce before entering the show. Nikki Tamboli said that she was kidnapped and cheated when she was 19, while Jasmin Bhasin shared that she tried committing suicide after facing rejections in the industry. Abhinav Shukla said that he had become bankrupt after his first film flopped, and Kavita Kaushik opened up about being harassed by a teacher when she was 11, but her mother refused to believe her.

While all the stories were emotional, it was Eijaz who managed to save himself from this week's nominations and went on to secure a place in the finals.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.