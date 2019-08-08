close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
emmy awards 2019

Emmy Awards, just like Oscars, to go hostless

It was in June that the news of producers and the television academy to go without any host this time surfaced.

Emmy Awards, just like Oscars, to go hostless
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@iemmys

Washington DC: The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Yes, it`s true! The news was confirmed by Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier on Wednesday morning, reported Variety.

It was in June that the news of producers and the television academy to go without any host this time surfaced.

The much-awaited event honours the excellent work of people in the TV industry and is scheduled to take place on September 22, this year.

The last time that the Emmy Awards were held without any host was in 2003 when the show also aired on Fox network.

Talking about the decision to go hostless, Collier said, "We`ve had a lot of names on the board. But the conclusion we`ve reached is that in this year when we`re highlighting so many shows that are going away that it would be a really strategic use of the Emmys to not have a host."

The nominations for the much-anticipated award ceremony were announced in July with HBO fantasy show `Game of Thrones` making history in 2019 with a whopping 32 nominations in different categories.

This year`s Emmy nominations were special for actors like Joey King who bagged her first-ever Emmy nomination for role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries `The Act`.

Tags:
emmy awards 2019Emmy AwardsOscars
Next
Story

'Game of Thrones' showrunners sign USD 200 million deal with Netflix

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Why left is supporting Pakistan on Article 370?