हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of grand finale, Asim Riaz's fight scene with Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero goes viral

In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13: Ahead of grand finale, Asim Riaz&#039;s fight scene with Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero goes viral

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film 'Main Tera Hero' has gone viral.

In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the 'Badlapur' star hits him and he seen falling flat on the floor.

The Jammu-born model played a small role in the film. The video is doing rounds on social media and there has been a lot of reactions.

Currently, Asim is one of the finalists in 'Bigg Boss'. He is competing for the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

'Main Tera Hero' also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The film was directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13asim riazVarun Dhawanbigg boss 13 grand finale
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13, written update: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra take a trip down memory lane

Must Watch

PT18M28S

Kashmir is calm then why is the opposition 'turbulent'?