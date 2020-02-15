Entertainment news - Bigg Boss 13 preview: Expect an evening filled with entertainment as Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Aarti, Rashami and Paras battle it out in grand finale

New Delhi: The D-day is here, finally. The grand finale of Bigg Boss' longest-running season - Season 13 - will be held on Saturday night. It is going to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. As the season comes to an end, viewers will witness Salman Khan's performance on various songs along with the top six finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra.

There will also be a pinch of some romance in the episode. The love-struck jodi of this season - Asim and Himanshi Khurana will dance to popular romantic tracks while Sidharth and Rashami, the hit on-screen jodi, will deliver an outstanding love-hate performance based on their reel and real-life equation.

Friends turned foes, Sidharth and Asim will also engage in a dance war and deliver a high-octane warrior act on 'Ghamand Kar'.

Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma will also be seen reminiscing their journey in the house through a dance drama. Their act will showcase Shehnaz's attraction towards Paras, who will make his way towards Mahira leading into their performance.

Meanwhile, Rashami, Mahira, Shehnaz, Aarti and Shefali Jariwala will add glam to the evening with their 'Swing'.

Adding some fun elements to the grandeur, comedy king Sunil Grover will leave everybody in splits with his fun gigs.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' host Rohit Shetty will too join Salman Khan with his daredevils - Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna - to promote their show.

This season of Bigg Boss has been a memorable one for all the contestants and the viewers too. 'Bigg Boss 13' broke all records in terms of TRPs and popularity.

Who among Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will emerge as the winner? Watch this space for more stories related to 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale.