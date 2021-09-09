Farah Khan ne kabhi data he set par: Amitabh Bachchan asks Deepika Padukone on KBC 13

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandar Shukravaar episode. They will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the show. Recently, Sony TV shared a new promo where host Amitabh Bachchan is seen talking about how strict Farah Khan is on sets. He also recalled an incident where she scolded him and Abhishek Bachchan.

In the new promo shared by the channel, Big B is seen asking Deepika, "Has Farah ever scolded you on sets?" She answers, "When does she not scold?" Farah says, "This is not right!"

Amitabh Bachchan says, "I've heard you scold a lot. There was this song where you choreographed me and Abhishek. We had to carry a cap and then throw it on our heads. Despite all our practice, it wasn’t falling on my head correctly. You scolded me, 'Hey get it right, who do you think you are?'"

Farah Khan interrupts and says, "I was telling that to Abhishek!" Big B responded, "But his cap was falling correctly!" Farah then asks, "Are you now finally getting it right?"

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV captioned the promo, "AB sir ne bataya woh anokha kissa jab Farah ma'am ne lagayi thi unhe daant. Iss poore kisse ko jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)."

In another promo, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan were seen having a gala time with Amitabh Bachchan. In the promo, Amitabh is seen asking Farah Khan why she never took him in any of her films. To which she says that it's everyone's dream to work with him. She then asks him to do a scene with Deepika. The duo recreates a scene from the film Om Shanti Om. Big B leaves everyone in splits with his antics while performing the scene.