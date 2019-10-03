'Game of Thrones' director calls finale season 'rushed'

Los Angeles: The finale season of "Game of Thrones", which concluded in May, was not received well by the fans. Many slammed the makers for destroying the popular series.

And now months later, director Neil Marshall, who helmed a few episodes including "Blackwater" (Season 2, Episode 9) and "The Watchers On The Wall" (Season 4, Episode 9), opened up on the eighth season, saying it was "rushed", reports thesun.co.uk.

Neil said: "Ultimately all the characters ended up where they were meant to be, but I think some of them got there in a bit of a rush. I agree that it was a bit of a rush. It felt like things were not set up well enough. But they all ended up where they were meant to be, though, I got that."

He also spoke about which battle scene was his favourite - and he chose Blackwater, especially because he was pulled into direct at the last moment.

"I think the Blackwater was kind of a crazy episode because I was put in at the last minute. The original director had to step away and I was given like week's notice.

"It was the most insane week of my life trying to plan that whole thing in a week and pull it off. But we did it and we did some amazing stuff in it. So maybe for the achievement factor, I think maybe Blackwater is my favourite episode."