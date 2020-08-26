Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani join Ekta Kapoor and family for visarjan

New Delhi: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor was joined by her family and friends for Ganpati Visarjan at her home in Mumbai on Wednesday. She invited celebs such as Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Anita Hassanandani, Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul, Riddhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi and many others for the puja. Her parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, son Ravie, brother Tusshar and his son Laksshya were also by her side.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! We only took out the masks for the picture, they were back on immediately after that," she captioned a group photo.

Krystle also shared a few pictures from the celebrations. One of them featured her with Ekta and Ravie.



Meanwhile, Tusshar shared glimpses from their Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home. "He's back.... to bring gratitude, value & the wisdom to help us make sense of all the chaos and the cleansing! Above all, to help us understand that life is beautiful NO MATTER WHAT," the actor posted.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, folks!