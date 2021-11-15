हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Gauahar Khan takes an indirect dig at Tejasswi-Karan, says, 'Some laugh at others weakest moments'

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen bashing Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash making fun of him during the episode. Now, former contestant Gauahar Khan has taken an indirect dig at them for their behaviour. 

Gauahar Khan takes an indirect dig at Tejasswi-Karan, says, &#039;Some laugh at others weakest moments&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is getting harder and harder for few contestants as the host of the show Salman Khan was seen bashing some contestants on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Salman went on bashing Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz for their wrong behaviour in the house. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Pratik was slammed for picking up fights over petty issues and also asked by the host not to comment on any individual’s sexuality. Salman also schooled him for his fight with Rajiv Adatia. Where he made fun of of Rajiv's weight, and also made a comment about Ieshaan Sehgaal and his relationship that did not sound right. 

The former apologizes for his deeds and but was continuously grilled by Salman for his actions during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

Although Pratik’s fans came out in support of him as many thought that Salman has been extremely rude to him. 

 

Now Gauahar Khan also came out in support of Pratik and tweeted, “Weekend ka waar shows real character of people !!! Some ppl take the harshest treatment in their stride , some laugh at others weakest moments! !! Pratik stay strong , the best of ppl make mistakes ,it’s about how u show a humble side to u , n u did today ! Dust off n playwell !”

 

Not only that, Pratik’s fans also noticed how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were laughing when Salman was scolding him.

 

Gauahar also targeted them for their behaviour without taking names and also criticized the two for their behaviour when others are feeling low or get demoralized. 

She asked Pratik to stay strong and keep moving ahead in the game. Pratik has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his game and has been going strong in the show. 
For more updates related to Bigg Boss 15, keep watching this space. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanBigg Boss 15Gauahar KhanKaran KundrraTejasswi Prakashharsh comment
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15 Day 43 written update: Salman Khan reveals Raqesh Bapat will NOT return to show!

Must Watch

PT9M6S

In view of increasing pollution, ready for complete lockdown- Delhi Govt