Hope I get to work with Aamir Khan: Aaman Trikha

Mumbai: After lending his voice to songs for films with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, singer Aaman Trikha wants to work with "Dangal" star Aamir Khan.

Trikha sang for Shah Rukh in the song "Butterfly" in "Jab Harry Met Sejal", and has given backing vocals to "Zinda" for the film "Bharat".

"I am extremely thrilled that I got a chance to sing for Salman bhai and Shah Rukh sir. All the three previous songs which I had sung -- `Po po` (`Son Of Sardaar`), `Prem leela` and `Halo re` (`Prem Ratan Dhan Payo`) were superhits along with `Butterfly`," Trikha said in a statement.

"I literally had jitters singing all of these songs and they were a big learning experience. So as a result, it not only gave me popularity in the urban sectors, but also the rural ones. I felt like a superstar... Singing `Zinda` again for Salman bhai for `Bharat` has revived that feeling and I am enjoying it to the core," he added.

The singer continued: "I hope I get to work with Aamir sir soon so that my dream of working with all the three Khans gets fulfilled."