‘I have not seen my son Kavish since more than 100 days’: TV actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s domestic violence case

New Delhi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra and estranged wife actress Nisha Rawal have been in news since the latter filed a police complaint against Karan on June 25 for domestic violence. Nisha said she has been in an abusive relationship with Karan for a long time and also accused him of having an extra marital affair. The couple is parents to four years old son Kavish, who is currently staying with his mother.

“I have not seen Kavish since more than 100 days, not able to enter my home or take my belongings. It has been an emotional, disturbing and painful time for all of us. We are fighting it as a family,” said the Bigg Boss 10 contestant to Hindustan Times.

Karan dismissed all claims against him and his family made by Nisha as false and a source of pain. “It is not right to put my parents through all this, especially when my dad is a heart patient. It is quite disturbing. The proceedings, the process and the fight are not easy. I am out of my house while she and her brother are in the house, aaram se,” said the actor.

Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of framing him

Karan is currently busy shooting for a Punjabi show and says that his work is keeping him going and distracted. The actor said he has proof of his innocence but is refraining from sharing it in public as he doesn’t want his son to see stories of his parent’s fight online.

“ I don’t have to counter and give my safai to every allegation and not doing so, doesn’t make me wrong. It doesn’t have to be a public trial. Kavish will see stories online of our fights. Things are being handled legally and I will let things take their course,” said the 39 years old.

He had earlier accused Nisha of concocting stories to get alimony out of him. However, the actress had told Bombay Times that she doesn’t want alimony from Karan but sole custody of their child Kavish.

Nisha Rawal doesn’t want alimony from Karan Mehra

“I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Nisha told Bombay Times.

She further added, “I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials. He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain, which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me”.