हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amul

Internet is utterly-butterly delighted with old Amul ads from 90s as ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ return

Amul aired some of the very popular old advertisements on Doordarshan. Isn’t it the perfect treat? The 90s kids would probably agree to us.

Internet is utterly-butterly delighted with old Amul ads from 90s as ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ return
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Amul_Coop

New Delhi: With the re-run of cult shows ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’, we got a chance to relive our childhood days and to make it even more delighted, dairy brand Amul aired some of the very popular old advertisements on Doordarshan. Isn’t it the perfect treat? The 90s kids would probably agree to us. They also shared it on their social media profiles and we cannot thank them enough.

“On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic Amul advertisement from the 1990s on the shows ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ on DD,” Amul said while sharing the clips.

For those who need a refresher, we have collated the advertisements here. (PS: Don’t miss the one with Neerja Bhanot).

Dear Amul, Twitter is utterly-butterly delighted with the videos. Thank you for taking us to a trip down the memory lane!

Let’s see how netizens reacted:

‘Ramayan’ and ‘Maharabharat’, which aired in the 80s, made a historic comeback on the small screen in March after Doordarshan decided to air some old top-rated shows for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis. Apart from ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and other old shows are also being re-aired.

Tags:
Amulamul old adsRamayanMahabharat
Next
Story

Cast and crew of TV show ‘RadhaKrishn’ stranded at shooting location amid lockdown
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M53S

Ask Zee: Zee News will answer your questions on coronavirus