Internet is utterly-butterly delighted with old Amul ads from 90s as ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ return

New Delhi: With the re-run of cult shows ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’, we got a chance to relive our childhood days and to make it even more delighted, dairy brand Amul aired some of the very popular old advertisements on Doordarshan. Isn’t it the perfect treat? The 90s kids would probably agree to us. They also shared it on their social media profiles and we cannot thank them enough.

“On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic Amul advertisement from the 1990s on the shows ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ on DD,” Amul said while sharing the clips.

For those who need a refresher, we have collated the advertisements here. (PS: Don’t miss the one with Neerja Bhanot).

On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Icecream - Chalo Chalo pic.twitter.com/TgvTnyQlCM — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Cheese Range pic.twitter.com/YXziMsm4Y4 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 11, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Milk - Pyramid pic.twitter.com/Bebc91ZXWs — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 12, 2020

On popular demand, we are pleased to share with you the classic #Amul advertisements in the epic shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - Nutramul - Strong like Dara Singh pic.twitter.com/nALBr10sB5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 12, 2020

Dear Amul, Twitter is utterly-butterly delighted with the videos. Thank you for taking us to a trip down the memory lane!

Let’s see how netizens reacted:

Really superb idea by @Amul_Coop to retelecast classic Amul Ads during #Ramayan program.

Simply relishing those good old ads.

Amul was, is and forever will be Taste of India. — Nagabhushan (@nagabhushanb) April 5, 2020

Utterly Butterly Delicious

AMUL — Parth Bhuva (@_iamparth) April 13, 2020

We love it and live showing it to our kids — Chhabi (@Chhabiy) April 12, 2020

Old advertisements of #Amul are just like old treasures. Now feeling that we are truely living in that era. Thanks for taking us down to our memory lane with such marvellous ads. — Rinju Chandel (@r_rinju) April 5, 2020

‘Ramayan’ and ‘Maharabharat’, which aired in the 80s, made a historic comeback on the small screen in March after Doordarshan decided to air some old top-rated shows for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis. Apart from ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Circus’, ‘Shaktimaan’ and other old shows are also being re-aired.