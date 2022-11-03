topStoriesenglish
Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in an ivory saree on The Kapil Sharma Show, tells host 'Sir you only weren't giving me a date'

The Kapil Sharma Show news update: Janhvi Kapoor revealed that for every film before its releases, the first promotional outfit that she would decide was for the show.

Nov 03, 2022

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking forward to her upcoming film 'Mili' and she is quite occupied with the promotional events of her movie also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Recently, she visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and discussed her film which is all about a woman stuck in a freezer and it is a remake of a Malayalam film 'Helen'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from sharing behind the camera moments, she also told the host that for so long, she was planning to visit the show but because of the lockdown nothing could happen. Now, finally appearing on the show made her feel special.

She said: "The biggest achievement seems to be that today I have finally come on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Today it seems that maybe I have come one step closer to becoming a star after appearing on this show."

Kapil, who is all set for his next project 'Zwigato' in which he is playing the role of a food delivery boy asked the 'Mili' actress if she decided to come on his show only when he would be doing a serious film, she replied: "Sir you only weren't giving me a date. When 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' was about to release at that time there was a lockdown going on so I couldn't make it."

She continued that for every film before its releases, the first promotional outfit that she would decide was for the show.

"For every film before its releases, the first promotional outfit that I used to decide and select was for 'The Kapil Sharma Show', but that never happened. But, the sari that I'm wearing today was decided a month ago and I got the opportunity to wear it today."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

