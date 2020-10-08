Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was a huge platform, it opened new opportunities for me: Shantanu Maheshwari

Mumbai: Recently having virtually addressed business school students from the prestigious Welingkar management education institution, actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari spoke to them about his journey in the industry, ups and downs and anecdotes and experiences at length.

Among all the experiences which covered his dancing and acting endeavours in the industry over the years, Shantanu emphasized on how being a part of his first-ever reality show on television, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa back in 2016 gave him a new perspective and learning about the reality show genre, and the kind of exposure he got to experience through it helped him grow in many ways.

Going down memory lane to his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa days and being a reality show contestant for the first time ever, Shantanu spoke to the students about how the platform and experience was totally new, but one which opened up so many good opportunities for him post the show.

Shantanu shared, "After working on 2 fiction shows like Dill Dostii Dance & Girls on Top, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was a totally new experience which taught me so much! Not only did the show enable me to explore so many different angles of dance, but it also taught me so much about the reality show space and how it worked. I still remember my first day on the sets of Jhalak, it was an overwhelming experience as there was so much to do, so much going on and I was just learning to get a hang of it. Though the platform was huge, it helped people get to know me better through the course of the show, and the opportunities that opened up for me post it were quite amazing as well!".