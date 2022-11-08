Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa: Amruta Khanvilkar pens a heartwarming post after her eviction, says 'last two months have been nothing but...'
Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa has returned for its tenth season and is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The show airs on ColorsTV.
New Delhi: The celebrity dance-based Indian reality show 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa' is one of the most loved and watched shows in the country. In a recent episode, actress Amruta Khanvilkar got eliminated from the show and later shared a heartwarming post on her social media detailing her experience.
The actress took to social media to thank her fans and share her journey on the show. Along with a video, she wrote a long note that read,, "Last two months have been nothing but fantastic and made me the happiest this year …. But as the episode airs today I am saying good bye to the beautiful stage of #jhalakdikhlajaa10. When I look back today sitting under a moonlit sky in alibaug I only have great memories of this show and of the people who made my journey mesmerising".
She talked about her dream of meeting Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit coming true, "@madhuridixitnene to meet you was my dream and my god gave me something beyond my dream he gave me this opportunity to perform in front of you @karanjohar thank you for being so kind and generous …. @norafatehi you inspire me @manieshpaul bhai aapke jaisa koi nahi … nobody can even think of doing what you do Tum jaan ho show ki".
Here is the post shared by the actor:
She further thanked the channels team and concluded her post by thanking her fans, "@colorstv @deepti_n #sheetalmam thankyou for letting me showcase my talent to a bigger audience. The whole #fmcteam god you guys have literally seen me grow and I love the bond I share with each n everyone of you.#bbcteam thankyou for beautifully handling all the artistes And and being so supportive. @iamkenferns and team all the tacking dadas thankyou for your beautiful costumes.All the choreographers And beautiful artistes that I met on this show you guys are so so talented may god bless you all. Lastly my team you have been my backbone n how I could do what I could only because of all you. Here’s saying goodbye to one of the best things happened to me. Ready to take on a different role".
