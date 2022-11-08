Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa: Amruta Khanvilkar pens a heartwarming post after her eviction, says 'last two months have been nothing but...'

New Delhi: The celebrity dance-based Indian reality show 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa' is one of the most loved and watched shows in the country. In a recent episode, actress Amruta Khanvilkar got eliminated from the show and later shared a heartwarming post on her social media detailing her experience.

The actress took to social media to thank her fans and share her journey on the show. Along with a video, she wrote a long note that read,, "Last two months have been nothing but fantastic and made me the happiest this year …. But as the episode airs today I am saying good bye to the beautiful stage of #jhalakdikhlajaa10. When I look back today sitting under a moonlit sky in alibaug I only have great memories of this show and of the people who made my journey mesmerising".

She talked about her dream of meeting Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit coming true, "@madhuridixitnene to meet you was my dream and my god gave me something beyond my dream he gave me this opportunity to perform in front of you @karanjohar thank you for being so kind and generous …. @norafatehi you inspire me @manieshpaul bhai aapke jaisa koi nahi … nobody can even think of doing what you do Tum jaan ho show ki".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

She further thanked the channels team and concluded her post by thanking her fans, "@colorstv @deepti_n #sheetalmam thankyou for letting me showcase my talent to a bigger audience. The whole #fmcteam god you guys have literally seen me grow and I love the bond I share with each n everyone of you.#bbcteam thankyou for beautifully handling all the artistes And and being so supportive. @iamkenferns and team all the tacking dadas thankyou for your beautiful costumes.All the choreographers And beautiful artistes that I met on this show you guys are so so talented may god bless you all. Lastly my team you have been my backbone n how I could do what I could only because of all you. Here’s saying goodbye to one of the best things happened to me. Ready to take on a different role".

Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa has returned for its tenth season and is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The show airs on ColorsTV.