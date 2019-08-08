Kapil Sharma posts pic with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath from their babymoon

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma recently treated his Instafam to a picture of himself with wife Ginni Chatrath from their Canada vacation. The couple is expecting their first child together and jetted off to Canada for their babymoon.

In the picture shared by Kapil, he and Ginni can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Canada hand-in-hand. "You and I in this beautiful world," the comedian captioned the loved-up post, adding hashtags like 'love' and 'whistler'.

Here are some of the other posts from their Canada diaries:

Kapil and Ginni flew to Canada in July. Soon, he also confirmed about Ginni's pregnancy. Their baby is due in December.

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Punjab. Their wedding was attended by their respective families and close friends. Later, the couple hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, which was attended by top TV and film stars, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who also got married at the same time.

On the professional front, Kapil is busy with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and has also signed up to voice for hot-headed bird 'Red' in the Hindi version of 'Angry Birds Movie 2'.