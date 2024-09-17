Karan Johar Turns Host For The Traitors India - New Reality Show Will See 20 Players Battling It Out!

Mumbai: Streaming giant Prime Video, today announced the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed ultimate game of trust and deception, The Traitors. Collaborating with leading independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format that is produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video India will showcase the unscripted Original reality show.

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors is the latest addition to the Prime membership. The thrilling and captivating Original series is the ultimate game of trust and deception that challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot.

Adding another feather to his hat, host Karan Johar said, “The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat. Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows.”

“Unscripted content continues to be a key focus for us at Prime Video, as we have witnessed an exponential growth in the consumption, attention, and appreciation for our unscripted Original library, most recently Angry Young Men and Follow Kar Lo Yaar, amongst many others,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, The Traitors marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. It is a unique reality format that has enthralled a global audience in various regions and languages. An exciting show like this requires an equally exciting host. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment! We're delighted to collaborate with All3Media International, IDTV and RTL, and BBC Studios India Productions to bring the Indian adaptation of the show to our audience, who we believe will thoroughly enjoy this format."

20 players arrive at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them. Players will be identified as ‘innocents’, but unbeknownst to them, a few from their midst will be the ‘traitors’, carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host. In a game of vicious twists and turns, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late! The Indian adaptation of The Traitors promises to make for an entertaining and nail-biting watch for audiences all across.



Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International said, “We are excited to collaborate with Prime Video for the Indian adaptation of one of our most popular international shows, The Traitors. The novel concept and format of the show bring the distinctive thrill and excitement that has captured the attention of audiences all over the world and will now reach an even larger audience through the Indian version. The collaboration with Prime Video and BBC Studios India Productions exemplifies our shared vision to deliver unique, immersive reality content that not only entertains but also engages the audience. Together, we are confident that The Traitors will create a whole new genre of fandom in India when it premieres on Prime Video. We’re also thrilled to share that following this deal with Prime Video India there are now over 30 versions of The Traitors commissioned worldwide. Congratulations to all our partners, be they broadcasters, platforms or producers and particularly to format creator IDTV with RTL, the masterminds behind this global format phenomenon. As The Traitors footprint continues its rapid expansion around the world, both on screen and off screen through a successful merchandise line, we look forward to welcoming our next round of faithfuls.”



Sameer Gogate, GM BBC Studios India Productions, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and All3Media International on such a fascinating concept, the likes of which has never been seen before in India. The Traitors is the ultimate game of trust and deception. It requires wit, intellect, strategy, deceit, some drama, and a certain attitude to hold your nerves when you’re thrown into unexpected situations and conflicts, which makes for perfectly delectable entertainment. Keeping true to the international format and scale, the Indian adaptation will appeal to audiences of all ages with varied choices and preferences and we can’t wait for them to enjoy this game.”



The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV Creative Director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.



A multi-award-winning ratings hit, The Traitors was recently named as K7’s format of the year in 2024 and the format was awarded C21’s International Format Award for Best Host of a Television Format. Previously the Dutch version "De Verraders" received the Rose d'Or award "Golden Rose" for best Reality and Factual Entertainment. A successful line of merchandise is also available for The Traitors.