Karan Wahi Opens Up On Playing Virat In 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani', Says 'It Is A Refreshing Change For Me'

New Delhi: After playing a completely different avatar as Jogi Hooda on Amazon MiniTV's Half Love Half Arranged, Karan is back to win hearts with Virat's big ambitions as a lawyer.

Speaking about playing the role of Virat, Karan shares,"This character is very different from all that I have portrayed in the past. Playing Virat is a refreshing change for me. He is a dynamic ambitious man who wants to prove himself out there. The nuances of my character are very complex, but it's a challenge that I am thoroughly enjoying".

"Virat is very clear about what he wants, he creates dreams, he does not chase them! There are a lot of layers to this diverse character and I enjoy playing Virat every day. From being a carefree chocolate boy on screen to playing a fiery role like Virat, it feels amazing!", says Karan.

Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani is a thrilling courtroom drama revolving around ambitious lawyers who are determined to make a mark for themselves. Starring Karan Wahi, Reem Sameer, and Jennifer Winget, the show airs on Sony Liv. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani also sees the comeback of hit pair Karan and Jennifer after 15 years of being on screen together.