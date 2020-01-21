Kartik Aaryan shares pic of his portrait made by 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaz Gill, calls it a 'masterpiece'

New Delhi: As promised, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his portrait made by 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaz Gill during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode on Instagram and thanked her for the "masterpiece".

It was during a task when Kartik and Sara Ali Khan, the 'Love Aaj Kal' duo, asked Shehnaz to draw his portrait and hence, did so. Shehnaz also planted a kiss on the poster and wrote "I love you" on it. During the episode, Shehnaz also revealed that she is a big fan of Kartik and used to send him DMs on Instagram with some pictures of herself in the hope that he would respond someday. When Kartik learnt about it, he said he would add her on Instagram and would also share the picture of the portrait made by her.

Now, take a look at what Shehnaz drew. "What a lovely piece of art. My portrait by Shehnaz. What a masterpiece," Kartik captioned his post.

Kartik and Sara went to the 'Bigg Boss' house to promote their forthcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal', which releases on February 14.

Shehnaz is one of the most popular contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her love and hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla is also the top highlight of the show.

Other than Shehnaz and Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Aarti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh are the remaining contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13'.