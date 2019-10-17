Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Gautam Kumar Jha: Will support poor girls in my village

Mumbai: Gautam Kumar Jha, who became the third contestant to win a crore on season 11 of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), says he wants to support girls who hail from a poor economic background in his village by contributing to their marriage.

"I am feeling really happy. I never thought I would get selected in 'KBC' and, after coming here, win such a huge amount. There are millions of people who try to be on this show and when you get through, it feels really nice," said Jha, who hails from Bihar and has been staying with his wife in West Bengal's Adra, where he is posted as a senior section engineer in Indian Railways.

On what he would like to do with the prize money, he said: "My wife and I are planning to buy a house in Patna. I also want to support girls in my village who hail from a poor economic background by contributing around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 every year for their marriage. That way, their families will feel less pressure and we will also try to support their education and bring their lives on track."

Jha, who won a crore in Wednesday's episode, was a rollover contestant who had won Rs 40,000 the night before.

Asked what it felt like sitting on the KBC hot seat opposite Big B, Jha said: "The atmosphere was really good on the set but I was feeling nervous because I had to perform, so I couldn't enjoy those moments while playing the game. Looking back and thinking about it, it feels surreal."

Jha couldn't reach the grand prize of Rs 7 crore. He quit the game as he was not sure about the answer of the last question.