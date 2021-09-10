KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting caught between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDA

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shaandar Shukravaar episode. In the new promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan jokingly threatened to leave the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 stage after Deepika Padukone picked Piku as her favourite movie.

"Humare saath bhi ek durghatna ho gayi (I got involved in an accident)," Amitabh told Deepika and Farah Khan, who were the celebrity guests on KBC 13. He recalled an awards show, a few years ago, in which Ranveer made a grand entry on a crane. Amitabh said that when the crane was a few feet away from him, Ranveer looked at him and made a gesture, pointing two fingers at his eyes. Amitabh said that he did not know what the gesture meant, so he repeated it back at Ranveer. The exchange continued for a while. At one point, Ranveer even threw his microphone, and Amitabh caught it.

However, Amitabh then disclosed that his bubble burst out after his wife and yesteryear actress Jaya Bachchan clued him in on what was actually going on. "Mere bagal mein Jaya ji baithi thi. Bohot aahiste se kaan mein aaye, 'Yeh tumhare liye nahi kar raha hai' (Jaya was sitting next to me, she leaned in and whispered that the gestures were not for me)." Big B then said that he, still being clueless, asked Jaya what she meant, and she told him to look beside him.

An earlier promo of 'KBC 13' showed Amitabh calling up Ranveer after Deepika complained that he never fulfilled his promise of cooking for her. "Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette)," Ranveer promised.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after 'Piku', Deepika and Amitabh will be seen sharing the screen space once again in 'The Intern'. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. The original film starred Anne Hathaway and Robert de Niro in lead roles. The film was earlier supposed to star Rishi Kapoor alongside Deepika. However, after the sudden demise of the veteran star, the makers roped in Big B to fill in his shoes.