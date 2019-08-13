Kumkum Bhagya August 13, 2019 episode preview: Abhi misses Pragya

New Delhi: In the episode, when Pragya video calls Abhi, he doesn't answer. Disha meets Purab at the party and Aliya notices the two of them talking. Aliya then asks Disha to wish her on her wedding anniversary. The latter feels humiliated and wants to leave but is forced to stay at the party as the CM wants her to help. Rhea tries her best to make sure that Ranbir flirts with Prachi. However, Prachi ignores him and leaves.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi and Vikram are talking about their wives. Vikram says that when his wife gets jealous she becomes angry. Abhi says that his wife used to get jealous but she never got angry. He says that Pragya used to get revenge. He remembers that he used to drink when Pragya would ask him not to drink. Pragya would also get drunk and spoil Abhi’s fun. Will he manage to speak to Pragya again? Stay tuned to find out.

