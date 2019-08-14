close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya August 14, 2019 episode preview: Prachi calls Pragya

In the next episode, Prachi calls up Pragya in distress. She says that she just spoke to Disha and she seems upset.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi explains to Pallavi that she should not fight with Vikram and tells her that the latter has even bought her a ring. Vikram says he forgot the ring in Abhi's room and rushes to get it. Ranbir tries to say sorry to Prachi, who is in no mood to listen. Abhi and Vikram, meanwhile decide to gift Pallavi one of her own rings from the closet. Hritik tries to help Disha and ends up making matters worse. CM tells Disha to call Abhi and collect the award. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here: 

In the next episode, Prachi calls up Pragya in distress. She says that she just spoke to Disha and she seems upset. Pragya asks what happened to Disha. Prachi says she doesn’t know but asks Pragya to check on her. Pragya says she will call up Disha and find out. Sarita tells Pragya that instead of calling up Disha she should go and find out herself and even collect the CM’s award.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
