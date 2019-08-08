Kumkum Bhagya August 8, 2019 episode preview: Will Pragya-Abhi receive the same award?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Prachi and Ranbir return home, Shahana asks the former whether she loves Ranbir. Aryan also feels the same about the two but both Ranbir and Prachi deny it. Abhi calls Sarita, asking her to arrange for food at Aliya's anniversary bash. He also apologises to Pragya for not being able to meet her at the restaurant. Disha gets to know about the CM giving an award to Abhi at his house. She does not want to go there but is compelled to be there as part of the CM's group.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarita gives Pragya a photograph of Rhea’s aunt and uncle which is Aliya and Purab. Pragya is about to take the photo in her hands. Vikram tells Abhi that the CM wants to give him an award. Vikram says the CM will show up to Aliya’s party where she will give an award to Anuradha too. Are Pragya and Abhi about to receive the same award? Stay tuned to find out.

