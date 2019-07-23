Kumkum Bhagya July 23, 2019 episode preview: Will Rhea’s plan backfire?

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi meets several lawyers but all refuse to take up Prachi's case. Rhea sneaks out Rs 5 lakh from home to give to the blackmailer. Abhi feels frustrated at not being able to help Prachi. In between, Ranbir decides to head to the police station and reveal that he is the real drug dealer.

After Rhea gives money to the drug dealer, he tries to misbehave with her. Just then, Pragya enters the scene and saves her. She asks Rhea as to who can be behind framing Prachi but Rhea doesn't tell the truth.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Vikram and Abhi are happy to see Prachi out of jail. The police tell them she was released because the real criminal accepted his crime. Abhi asks who the real criminal was. The policeman says, Ranbir Kohli. Vikram is shocked that his son is in jail. Prachi cries and tells Pragya that they put Ranbir in jail. Will Rhea’s plan backfire on herself? Stay tuned to find out.

