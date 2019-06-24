Kumkum Bhagya June 24, 2019 episode preview: Pragya warns the CM about the plan

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi and Prachi are put in different rooms by the kidnappers. On the other hand, Ranbir looks for Prachi to take revenge from her but finds her all tied-up. The security spots him and he gets knocked down. Meanwhile, Pragya writes a letter to the CM warning her about the impending danger. She manages to give the letter to the CM, who is on-stage.

In the next episode, The CM’s brother holds Rhea at gunpoint and threatens to shoot her. Pragya is holding a gun at the CM’s brother. She threatens to kill him if he harms Rhea. Pragya says Rhea is like a daughter to her. Hearing this the CM’s brother gets angry and decides to kill Rhea instead of the CM. Will Pragya be able to protect Rhea from the dangerous criminals? Stay tuned to find out.

