close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya June 24, 2019 episode preview: Pragya warns the CM about the plan

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya now streaming on ZEE5.

Kumkum Bhagya June 24, 2019 episode preview: Pragya warns the CM about the plan
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Abhi and Prachi are put in different rooms by the kidnappers. On the other hand, Ranbir looks for Prachi to take revenge from her but finds her all tied-up. The security spots him and he gets knocked down. Meanwhile, Pragya writes a letter to the CM warning her about the impending danger. She manages to give the letter to the CM, who is on-stage.

Catch a sneak-peek of next week’s episodes here:

In the next episode, The CM’s brother holds Rhea at gunpoint and threatens to shoot her. Pragya is holding a gun at the CM’s brother. She threatens to kill him if he harms Rhea. Pragya says Rhea is like a daughter to her. Hearing this the CM’s brother gets angry and decides to kill Rhea instead of the CM. Will Pragya be able to protect Rhea from the dangerous criminals? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updateZee TV serials
Next
Story

Oops! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Must Watch

PT1M

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories