Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya November 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi-Pragya reconcile?

In the next episode, Abhi tells Pragya to wait at home he is going for now but will return in a while. 

Kumkum Bhagya November 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Abhi-Pragya reconcile?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vikram seeks Mitali's help to ensure that his wife fights with his mother. Prachi and Ranbir get into an argument after the latter tries to stop her from talking to Sanju. Pragya and Abhi share a romantic moment together when the fuse goes off. Rhea tells Ranbir to go off their plan if Prachi prefers Sanju, however, she later plans to make Prachi drowsy using a powder. 

Watch the latest episode here:

In the next episode, Abhi tells Pragya to wait at home he is going for now but will return in a while. He tells Pragya that he is going to bring a surprise to her. Pragya tries to stop him saying she has to go to Mr Mehra’s house. But Abhi has already left by then. Madhu suggests that Pragya should go to Mr Mehra’s house and she will ask Abhi to wait as he did before. Will Pragya and Abhi come back to each other? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
