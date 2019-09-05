close

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya September 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi reject Ranbir’s advances?

In the next episode, Ranbir asks Abhi for help in wooing women. He says Abhi is a pro in making women fall in love with him. 

Kumkum Bhagya September 5, 2019 episode preview: Will Prachi reject Ranbir’s advances?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Rhea starts screaming and bad-mouthing her mother, Abhi tries to stop her from saying unsavoury things about her mother. Abhi tries to change Rhea's opinion about her mom - Pragya. In college, Rhea and Prachi get into an argument but when the principal spots them, they act like friends. Later in the day, when Rhea finds Prachi and Ranbir fighting, she tells the latter that he has to make Prachi fall in love with him. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Ranbir asks Abhi for help in wooing women. He says Abhi is a pro in making women fall in love with him.

Later Ranbir is in the office with Prachi in his cabin. He tells Prachi that he likes it when she gets jealous. He says that this time he won’t make her jealous instead he says he will make her feel something else. He looks in Prachi’s eyes and tries to get close to her while Prachi looks uncomfortable. Will Prachi reject Ranbir’s advances? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kumkum BhagyaKumkum Bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
